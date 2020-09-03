Ky. 206 in Adair County to be temporarily closed tonight (at mile 14.7)

SOMERSET, Ky. (Sept. 3, 2020) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that Hwy. 206 in Adair County will be temporarily closed at mile point 14.7 (Spruce Pine Creek Bridge) tonight, Sept. 3, as crews place a bridge deck overlay.

The closure is expected to begin approximately 7 p.m. and will last approximately five hours. The duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.

For Kentucky’s latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.