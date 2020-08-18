Ky. 551 to be temporarily closed Wednesday in Adair

After several attempts to work on a bridge on Hwy. 551, crews will be in the area tomorrow for repairs.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that KY 551 will be temporarily closed to through traffic at mile point 1.8 (Bulter’s Branch) as crews perform bridge maintenance on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The closure will be located between David Bulter Road and Howard Dublin Road/Cundiff Cemetery Road. Traffic will detour via Bull Run Road and Pelly Lane.

The closure will be in place starting at approximately 8 a.m. and ending by 11 a.m.

The date and duration of the closure may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.

For Kentucky’s latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.