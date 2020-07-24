KY 551 to be Temporarily Closed Tuesday in Adair County

SOMERSET, Ky. (July 24, 2020) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that KY 551 will be temporarily closed to through traffic at mile point 1.1 (Bulter’s Branch) as crews perform bridge maintenance on Tuesday, July 28.

The closure will be located between KY 901 and Howard Dublin Road/Cundiff Cemetery Road. Traffic will detour via KY 901 to KY 1323 and reconnect to KY 551.

The closure will be in place starting at approximately 8 a.m. and ending by 11 a.m. CT.

The date and duration of the closure may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.

For Kentucky’s latest traffic and travel information, visit goky.ky.gov or navigate traffic by downloading the free Waze app at www.waze.com. Motorists can also access traffic information for the District 8 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.