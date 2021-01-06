KY GOP Condemns Violence Unfolding at U.S. Capitol

Frankfort, KY – The Republican Party of Kentucky issued the following statement condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol:

“We denounce the angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol today and condemn them in the strongest possible terms. Violence is never acceptable and has no place in our Democracy. The individuals engaged in this criminal behavior are dangerous and destructive and should be held fully accountable. We want to thank the brave men and women of law enforcement who are protecting our leaders and pray for a quick and peaceful end to this situation.” – Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown

Mike Lonergan

Communications Director

Republican Party of Kentucky