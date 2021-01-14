KYTC seeks input on U.S. 127 improvement study in Russell County

SOMERSET, Ky. (Jan. 14, 2021) – Public input is needed to help the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) identify transportation concerns along the U.S. 127 corridor in Russell County between the Jamestown Bypass and KY 379.

KYTC along with the Lake Cumberland Area Development District and Stantec Consulting Services has been working to analyze existing conditions and wants to hear from you regarding your safety and traffic concerns within the study area.

Your input is essential to identify the needs of roadway users on a local and regional level. Please take a moment to help the team identify needs along the highway, by completing a short survey available at https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictEight/Pages/US-127-Russell-Springs-Improvement-Study.aspx. The site also includes a story map which summarizes existing conditions in the study area and an opportunity for you to place points on an online mapping portal to enter location-specific data about existing traffic and safety concerns.

The study team will use engineering, traffic data (current and projected to 2045), and public input to help develop possible short- and long-term highway improvements. Another round of public involvement in late Spring 2021 will collect your input on any proposed improvements. Further funding will be necessary to advance any improvement concept identified as part of this study.

Please complete the survey by February 15, 2021. For additional project information or special assistance, please contact the KYTC Project Manager, Jeff Dick at JeffD.Dick@ky.gov or call 606-677-3507.

Updates can also be found at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.