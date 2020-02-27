Lady Indians split pair of games to end regular season

Adair County (3-25) picked up their third win of the season while dropping their final game of the regular season over the past week. The Lady Indians battled Caverna (9-12) last Tuesday night on senior night for the two Adair County players and came out with a 40 to 34 win.

“We had a great game plan with switching back and forth gram a box and one to a triangle and two defense,” Coach Andrew Reliford said. “We rebounded the ball well and were able to keep them from getting any major run outs.”

Jadie Smith and Lexi Feese are the two senior players that played their last game at home on Tuesday night. It was a special night for the ladies and the team was able to deliver a win on a night that they were recognized. Both helped lead their team in the win with 16 points by Smith and six by Feese. Smith completed a double-double in her last home game with Adair County by pulling down 14 rebounds as well while Feese had five.

Smith was the only Lady Indians player in double figures but was joined in scoring by Ellie Cheatham’s seven points, Feese six, Annamarie Day and Carli Carter four each, and Kaylee Campbell with three. Cheatham also had 10 rebounds in the game as well.

“It’s nice to be able to send our two seniors out with a win on senior night,” Coach Reliford said. “Both played extremely well and it’s something they can take with them the rest of their lives.”

The Lady Indians traveled to Hart County (15-10) on Friday night for their final game of the regular season before taking on Marion County (23-7) in the 20th District tournament on Tuesday night in Taylor County. Adair County dropped the last game of the season in Hart County, 41 to 59, with eighth grader Cheatham leading the way with a double-double.

Cheatham scored 15 points and pulled down 19 rebounds in the loss. She scored the majority of her points at the free throw line going nine of 18 from there. Smith finished the game with nine points and seven rebounds while Carter had nine points in the loss as well.

“We ended the game with 55 total rebounds,” Coach Reliford said. “We did what we needed to bring a bigger team down and that was crash the boards. Unfortunately, we finished the game 18 for 37 from the free throw line and missed several shots around the basket that would have given us a chance to compete for the win.”

“With Ellie Cheatham’s 15 points and 19 rebounds, and Carli Carter’s three three-pointers in the third quarter, we gain some confidence going into district tournament play. Turnovers still plaque us but if we can fight through our mistakes we will give ourselves a chance against Marion County.”

Tuesday night’s district tournament score can be found in this issue. The girls’ 20th District championship will take place on Friday night at 6 p.m. central time at Taylor County High School.

By Josh Withers

Sports Writer