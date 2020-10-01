Lake Cumberland District area virus case as of Sept. 30, 2020

Deaths: We are pleased to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 69 deaths resulting in a 2.39% mortality rate among known cases. This compares with a 1.71% mortality rate at the state level, and a 2.86% morality rate at the national level.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 12 cases in the hospital. This is 2 less than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 33 on 09/02/2020. We have had a total of 239 hospitalizations resulting in a 8.29% hospitalization rate among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 7.67%. The latest state data shows that 64% of ICU beds and 26% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 2,884 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 1.38% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 17 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 3; Casey: 1; Green: 1; McCreary: 2; Pulaski: 4; Taylor: 2; and, Wayne: 4. In all, we have released 88.7% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 25 more cases today than we released historic cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 256 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 09/02/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 411.

Where are Cases Tied to: The most common areas to which where we are seeing cases tied are (in descending order): Businesses, Schools, Family, and Places of Worship.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 42 today: Adair: 3; Casey: 1; Clinton: 4; Cumberland: 1; Green: 1; McCreary: 7; Pulaski: 8; Russell: 1; Taylor: 11; and, Wayne: 5. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.011. This means our total case count is projected to double every 63.82 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 08/26/2020 when we added 75 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Adair: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown

Clinton: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 11-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 30-year-old male who is released, unknown

McCreary: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 7 months-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 66-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 62-year-old male who is released, unknown

Taylor: A 12-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 5-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Wayne: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 67-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic