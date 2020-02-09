Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s 9.2.20 case update

Sept. 2, 2020

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today from Clinton. We have experienced a total of 63 deaths resulting in a 3% mortality rate among known cases. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 22 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 191 hospitalizations resulting in a 9.1% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 64% of ICU beds and 26% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 26 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 1; Casey: 3; Cumberland: 3; McCreary: 4; Pulaski: 9; Russell: 3; and, Taylor: 3. In all, we have released 77.4% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 2,094 cases since the onset of the outbreak.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 411 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. Of those active cases, 91 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 69 today: Adair: 5; Casey: 3; Cumberland: 1; Green: 23; McCreary: 4; Pulaski: 28; Russell: 3; Taylor: 1; and, Wayne: 1. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.02. This means our total case count is projected to double every 35.1 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 13-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 66-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 21-year-old male who is released, 8/30/20

Green: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 67-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 83-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 99-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 89-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 90-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 89-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 88-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 82-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 97-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 90-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 7-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 67-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 93-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 20-year-old male who is released, 8/30/20

Pulaski: A 79-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 75-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, awaiting info

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 83-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 88-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 79-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 85-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 88-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 82-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 98-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 77-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 84-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 88-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Russell: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 74-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

A close look at the data above would lead one to believe our Green numbers are off. The discrepancy is because a case mis-assigned to Green County was moved to the correct county today.

The death we report today is an 82-year-old male from Clinton who was not a nursing home resident. Our mortality rate remains high when compared to the state mortality rate.

While we released 26 cases today, we added 69 (our second largest one-day growth total of new cases since the onset of the outbreak). We have the most active cases now at 411. While our number of hospitalizations went down by 1 today, death accounts for the change. As always, that is not how we want to see our hospitalizations reduced.

Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing your face covering, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing your hand hygiene, increasing your general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of your face.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 2,094 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 50,084 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 49,991 statewide plus 93 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.