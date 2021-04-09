Lake Cumberland District reports new coronavirus numbers

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 2.81%.

Deaths: We regret we must report 2 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 384 deaths resulting in a 1.79% mortality rate (about 1 in 56) among known cases. This compares with a 1.44% mortality rate at the state level and a 1.81% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 25 cases in the hospital. This is 1 less than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 1,193 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.56% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.88%. The latest data shows that 93.33% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 24.59% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 21,476 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 10.28% of our total population has been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested. Of our total cases, 0.41% are reinfections.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 31 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 5; Casey: 3; McCreary: 6; Pulaski: 7; Russell: 2; Taylor: 3; and, Wayne: 5. In all, we have released 97.5% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking into account deaths and releases, our active cases decreased by 11 more than the new cases we added today. This leaves us with 151 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,342.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Family, Businesses, Medical Facilities, and Schools. Of our active cases, 3% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 22 today: Adair: 1; Casey: 3; Cumberland: 1; McCreary: 2; Pulaski: 11; Russell: 2; and, Taylor: 2. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.001. This means our total case count is projected to double every 673.64 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 76-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 29-year-old male who is hospitalized, Asymptomatic;

Casey: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 71-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 25-year-old female who is released, Resolved;

Pulaski: A 66-year-old female who is released, Resolved;

Pulaski: A 44-year-old male who is released, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 73-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Now the COVID-19 vaccinations are open to everyone! Let’s finish strong and everyone get the vaccine as soon as you can.

The deaths we report today are: an 88-year-old individual from Pulaski who had been hospitalized; and a 92-year-old individual from Pulaski who had been hospitalized.

A close look at the data may appear that McCreary’s numbers are off today. This is because we removed one case that did not end up meeting case definition.

Today, for Lake Cumberland, we added fewer cases than for the same period last week, so our 7-day-average incidence rate went down. Keep in mind, some of our 7-day-incidence data will be skewed over the next few days as we are reconciling our data against the state data. Our 7-day incidence chart is showing 7 counties in the “yellow-community-spread” category, Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne; 2 counties in the “orange-accelerated” range of community-spread: McCreary, and Pulaski; 1 county in the “red-critical” range: Casey.

Don’t forget that at both the world level and in several states, we are seeing sharp increases in new COVID-19 cases. Therefore, please do not assume that the pandemic is completely behind us and take the vaccine as soon as you can. Also, until the vaccine is widely available, and a significant percentage of the population has taken it, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding touching our faces.