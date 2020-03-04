Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital to host inaugural class for grandparents

Somerset, KY. – March 4, 2020 – Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) will host its first infant care for grandparents class on Friday, March 13 from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. in the hospital’s basement level conference center, room A.

Attendees will have the opportunity to better understand what it means to be a modern parent, as well as learn how to provide support while adjusting to their changing roles.

Topics will include new trends associated with pregnancy, birth, and parenting, current recommendations with safety, health, feeding, and support of newborns and exploring common myths and misunderstandings about infant care.

Hospital personnel will offer hands-only infant and child CPR training and local EMS volunteers will explain car seat safety. LCRH Labor and Delivery teams will provide fun trivia and giveaways as well as refreshments.

“A lot has changed since today’s grandparents were raising children. There are updated safety recommendations in all areas of infant care – it can be overwhelming to navigate all of these new methods,” explained Leisa Phillippi, LCRH’s Perinatal Educator, who leads all infant care classes at the hospital. “Our role at Lake Cumberland is not only to provide support for new moms and their babies, but also to help anyone who plans to participate in caring for a child or infant.”

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital welcomes nearly 1,200 babies into the world each year from all over South Central Kentucky and is the primary provider of obstetric and gynecological services in our region. LCRH Labor and Delivery nurses individually average 16 years plus years of experience and are certified in fetal monitoring, advanced cardiac light support, and neonatal resuscitation. LCRH’s “The Grand Plan: Infant Care for Grandparents” class is free, but attendees should register by contacting Erica Anderson at 606-305-6381. A complete schedule of Women’s Services events and additional info on infant care classes can be found on the LCRH Facebook page at Facebook.com/LakeCumberlandHospital.