Lamar Brockman, 66, of Knifley, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Campbellsville.

He was born September 15, 1953 in Taylor County and enjoyed farming. He was preceded in death by his father, W.A. Brockman in 2015.

Survivors include:

His mother – Lena Forrest Brockman of Columbia

One son – Anthony (Tiffany) Brockman of Campbellsville

One daughter – Misty (Bobby) Burress of Campbellsville

Two brothers – Dwain Brockman of Knifley, Neil Brockman of Dothan, AL

Three sisters – Janella Sullivan and Inette Goodin both of Columbia, Lavonne Brockman of Atlanta

Six grandchildren – Tyler, Madison, Chandler, Kelson, Bryce and Scout

One great-grandchild – Bryson

Services were private with burial in the Abner Brockman Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hosparus Green River would be appreciated and can be left or mailed to the funeral home.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com