Columbia Mayor Pam Hoots (front row, left) signed a proclamation earlier this week declaring July 29 as Lana Roy Day in Columbia. Roy has worked for Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor for over 40 years. Pictured with Mayor Hoots and Roy are (back row) Latasha Harden, Dana Richard, Crystal Burton, Charlotte Kirkland, Tami Branham, and Ruth Hutchison.

There will be a retirement celebration for Roy July 27 from 4-6 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce Building on Burkesville St.