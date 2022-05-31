Lane Earl Curry

Larry Earl Curry, 65, of Columbia, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

He was born February 22, 1957, in Adair County, to the late Earl and Dorothy Taylor Curry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Curry. Larry was a former logger.

Survivors include: wife – Wanda Harmon Curry of Columbia; sons – James Earl Curry (Jessica Russell), Larry “Bodie” Curry (Jessica Gilbert) and Leonard Earl Curry all of Columbia; brothers – Mike Curry of Russell County, Dale, Donnie, Randy, Jerry and Gary Curry, all of Columbia; sisters – Pam Dial of Columbia, Carolyn Tucker of Knifley, Ruth Ann Streeval of Columbia, Connie Harmon of Russell County; grandchildren – Colyn Curry, Leonard “Leo” Curry, Brayden Taylor, Jessalynn Russell, Jaylen Russell, Jaklyn Willis; great-grandchildren – Arabella and Aspen Curry; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends

Funeral service was Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Foster officiating. Burial in Free Union Cemetery

Casket Bearers: James Curry, Colyn Curry, Brayden Taylor, Donnie Elmore, Leonard Curry, Rodney Moss, D.J. Curry, and Jason Bennett

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements