Lanie (Sexton) Munday age 93 of Bedford Park, IL, and formerly of Columbia, KY passed away at home on October 27, 2020. She was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church and also Kelleyville Community Church. She was born in Adair County on September 16, 1927, the daughter of the late Olie Clevon and Alpha Brummett Sexton.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Cosby C. Munday; Two sisters, L.V. Janes and Mayrene Gibson; Three brothers, James Austin Sexton, Odell B. Sexton and Davis Sexton.

Survivors include a daughter, Pam (Gary) Grasham of Bedford Park, IL; One sister, Elizabeth Harvey of Breeding, KY; One brother, Stanley Lewis Sexton of Louisville, KY; Also survived by several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday after 10:00am at the funeral home. Rev. Bill Davenport will be officiating.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to Gideon International or St. Thomas Hospice, 119 E. Ogden Avenue, Hinsdale, IL 60521.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.