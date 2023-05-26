Lanterns and Tombstones Tour is Friday, June 2

Lanterns and Tombstones Cemetery Walk will be held Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m.

The third tour of season two, Columbia City Cemetery Walking Tour, will take place this Friday night.

Dave Thomas and Mike Watson will lead participants through various parts of the 210+ year old graveyard, pointing out bits of interesting lore along the way.

This is a walking tour through the historic cemetery and participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes, bring a jacket if it is cool, and your enthusiasm. Small flashlights will be provided to aid you in winding your way on the Tour.

The Tour will take place each month throughout the year—April through September, culminating with the annual Silent City Tour of 2023. Each month the Tour and narration will be different from previous months.

There will be some specific information repeated each month for emphasis and to inform those who have not previously been on the Tour.

The Tour will form at the edge of the Judicial Center parking area at Monroe Street, and will proceed up the drive to the Historic Cemetery. We will return to the same location.

Hope to see you there!

Sponsored by the Adair Heritage Association, Adair Genealogical Society, and Adair County Public Library’s Genealogy & History Research Center.

By Mike Watson

For more information: [email protected]; or call the Research Center, 270-380-1024.

Mike Watson and Dave Thomas.