The next Columbia City Cemetery Walking Tour will take place tonight, June 3, in conjunction with Columbia’s “To-the-Nines” downtown event. The festivities will begin at 7 p.m.

Dave Thomas and Mike Watson will lead participants through various parts of the 210-year-old graveyard, pointing out bits of interesting lore along the way.

The tour will form at the edge of the Judicial Center parking area on Monroe Street, and will proceed up the drive to the historic cemetery.