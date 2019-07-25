Large amount of narcotics found after police make arrest

On Wednesday evening July 24, Columbia police officers initiated a traffic stop on Fairground Street just before the intersection of Campbellsville Street. Brief search of the vehicle led to drug related charges as well as execution of an indictment warrant and various traffic violations.

Brant Lane, 41, of Columbia was charged with a total of four traffic violations including possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in the vehicle.

A passenger Jonathan Richard, 29, of Jamestown was taken into custody with an active indictment warrant from Russell Springs. Another passenger in the vehicle Amber Taylor, 21, of Russell Springs was found to be in possession of paraphernalia as well as narcotics and was taken into custody being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; a misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine first offense, a felony.

Officer Evan Burton was the arresting officer. He was assisted on scene by trooper Levi Scott, deputy Brandon Hitch, and officer Adam Cravens.