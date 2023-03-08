Larry Bennett, age 80, of Jamestown, Ky. passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at his residence.He was born on Saturday, Oct. 24, 1942, in Columbus, Ind. He was the son of Raymond and Fern Cash Bennett, who both preceded him in death.

He was a retired security guard for Lake Cumberland State Park and of the Pentecostal Faith. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include: his wife, Anna Bennett of Jamestown; one daughter, Kim O’Neal of Ga.; two step-daughters, Sheila Davis (Stewart) of Jamestown, and Judy Morgan (Todd) of Greensburg; one sister, Judy Fleenor of North Vernon, Ind.; three brothers, Michael Bennett of Union, Billy Bennett of Sante, Calif., and David Bennett of Columbus, Ind.; three step-granddaughters, Robyn Jett of Greensburg, Ravin Davis of Jamestown, and Raegin (Charlie) Davis of Russell Springs; two great-granddaughters, Morgan and Hannah Jett of Greensburg; special nephews, John Bennett and Mike Worrell of North Vernon, Ind. and a great-grandchild on the way.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Bennett, and a niece, Vicki Wright.

Visitation will be this Friday at 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Oaks officiating.

Interment will be in the Bethlehem Separate Baptist Church Cemetery.