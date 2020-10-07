Larry C. Rodgers, 72, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville.

He was born December 25, 1947, in Adair County, to the late Coakley and Elizabeth Edwards Rodgers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Rodgers and a son-in-law, Richie Keltner.

Larry was a member of Egypt Christian Church, former part-owner of Waste Energy Technology, former co-owner of R&M Stables, former owner of Portland Recreational Center, loved horse racing, an avid UK fan, was coach of the WET Men’s, Women’s, Co-Ed and Masters Super Softball Teams, earning his induction to the ASA Softball Hall of Fame. Above all, Larry enjoyed watching his girls play in whatever sport they played and doing a lot of coaching from the sidelines.

Survivors include:

Four daughters – Kim Keltner of Columbia, Angie and her husband Greg Smith of Columbia, Monica and her husband William Shuffett of Greensburg, Whitney and her husband Nick Coe of Columbia

One brother – Mike and his wife Karen Rodgers of Mary Esther, Florida

One sister – Sandra Norris and her husband Gerald of Columbia

Five grandchildren – Zach and Jadie Smith, Katie Cowan, Alex Keltner and Avery Shuffett and expecting his sixth grandchild, Decklynn Coe

Several other relatives and friends

Funeral service – Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Egypt Christian Church with Bro. Paul Patton officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Visitation after 3:00 P.M. Thursday and 9:00 A.M. Friday at Egypt Christian Church

ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW THE HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Egypt Christian Church which can be made at the church.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

