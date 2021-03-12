Larry Dale George, 70, of Columbia, KY died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. Born in Russell County, KY he is the son of the late Lilburn Phillip and Bertha Marie Guffey George.

Survivors include his wife Mary Helen Crawhorn George of Columbia, KY; two children Brant Lane and April Smith (Velvet Mandrell); nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; a brother Clarence George of Russell Springs, KY and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers B. J., Norman, Aldon, Charles and J.B. George and a sister Martha Hudson.

Funeral services will be 4:00pm Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Columbia Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 2:00-4:00pm at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

The funeral service will be live-streamed at 4:00pm Saturday on Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home Facebook Page.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.