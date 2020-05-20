Latest Person to Die from COVID-19 is ‘Indirectly’ Involved with Nursing Home

A 73-year-old female is the latest Adair County resident to die after having the coronavirus and the Lake Cumberland District Health Department reports that she is indirectly related to Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor. No specifics were given.

This makes the 18th death in Adair County, with 15 people who died being residents and two being employees at Summit Manor.

The LCDHD reported three new cases today, a 72-year-old female at Summit Manor, a 75-year-old male resident of a nursing home in Pulaski County and a 39-year-old female from Taylor County who worked as a contract employee at a nursing home in Jackson County,

The Jackson County facility is also owned by Signature Healthcare. That facility has had 40 residents test positive, 23 staff test positive, and has had 16 residents die from COVID-19, according to state records. The Signature Healthcare facility in Morgantown has reported 89 positive residents, 41 positive staff and 10 resident deaths. The latest Signature Healthcare facility to report positive cases is in Winchester, where 13 residents and five staff were reported as positive on Monday, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. Those positive results followed after the state required all long-term health care facilities to be tested.

Statewide, COVID-19 has led to more than 1,400 resident and staff infections and 200 deaths at 96 nursing homes since March, the Herald-Leader reported.