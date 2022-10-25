Lawson charged with wanton endangerment

Douglas Lawson, 61, of Columbia, was arrested Monday night on charges of menacing and wanton endangerment, first degree, a Class D felony.

On Monday night, Columbia Police Department officers responded to Grissom Street after receiving a call from parents that a neighbor had pointed a handgun at their 16-year-old son while he was walking a dog.

Officers contacted Lawson at his residence on Pyles Court. He admitted he drew a handgun on the juvenile, stating he thought he was in his yard. He later realized the juvenile wasn’t on his property.

Officer Holly Necessary was the arresting officer and she was assisted on the scene by Sgt Drew Conn.