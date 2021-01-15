LCDHD: Adair County adds 11 new virus cases Thursday

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 12.34%.

Deaths: We regret we must report 8 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 294 deaths resulting in a 1.83% mortality rate (about 1 in 55) among known cases. This compares with a 0.96% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.67% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 63 cases in the hospital. This is 12 less than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 905 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.64% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.73%. The latest data shows that 95.56% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 31.58% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 16,048 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 7.68% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 163 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 10; Casey: 5; Clinton: 16; Cumberland: 7; Green: 5; McCreary: 9; Pulaski: 55; Russell: 7; Taylor: 30; and, Wayne: 19. In all, we have released 92.3% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking into account deaths and releases, our active cases decreased by 56 more than the new cases we added today. This leaves us with 940 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,340.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Schools, Family, and Long-term Care/Residential Facilities. We have had 65 cases tied to Christmas gaterings, 43 tied to Thanksgiving gatherings, and 13 tied to New Year’s events. Of our active cases, 13% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 115 today: Adair: 11; Casey: 9; Clinton: 12; Cumberland: 4; Green: 7; McCreary: 10; Pulaski: 39; Russell: 3; Taylor: 11; and, Wayne: 9. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.01. This means our total case count is projected to double every 70.9 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 45-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Adair: A 3-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 69-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 1-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown;

Casey: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown;

Casey: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 13-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 81-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 68-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 7-year-old male who is released, 1/13/21;

Clinton: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 76-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown;

Cumberland: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 10-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 1-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, Lost to follow up;

McCreary: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, Lost to follow up;

McCreary: A 66-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 94-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 95-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 81-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 10-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 69-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 74-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 12-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 45-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 75-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 4-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 52-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 70-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 69-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 4-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 72-year-old female who is released, resolved;

Taylor: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 13-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

A close look at our data will appear that McCreary’s numbers are off. This is because we deleted 1 duplicate today.

The deaths we report today are: a 78-year-old individual from Casey who had been hospitalized; a 76-year-old individual from Clinton who had been hospitalized; a 67-year-old individual from Clinton who had been hospitalized, who had been released from public health observation as no longer contagious, but later succumbed to lasting complications from the disease; a 70-year-old individual from Cumberland who had been hospitalized; a 69-year-old individual from Pulaski who had been released from public health observation as no longer contagious, but later succumbed to lasting complications from the disease; an 81-year-old individual from Wayne; an 83-year-old individual from Wayne who had been hospitalized; and a 70 year-old individual from Wayne who had been hospitalized.

As far as a vaccine update, the Governor just announced that the next big push will be to vaccinate school faculty and staff. Much of the state’s vaccine supply may be tied up with this effort for the next few weeks. As we learn more, we will post it. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will still be receiving 500 doses per week. Watch their Facebook page to see when they will be scheduling appointments for those. Keep in mind, the demand is much greater than the present supply. My understanding is that, for their last shipment, they scheduled all 500 slots in a very few minutes.

Cases are still trending lower than last week. However, hospital capacity across the state, and especially in our district, remains a major concern. Let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding touching our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 16,048 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 318,041 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 317,345 statewide plus 696 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up with positive cases when ready to be released. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response. Finally, we are working with all community partners regarding vaccination planning.

COVID-19 Vaccination Status

Here is an article we published this morning: COVID-19 Vaccine, Patience is Needed. As soon as we have additonal information, we will post it.

LCDHD is currently operating in Phase 1a of our COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. This includes vaccines for healthcare workers and first responders. We are not pre-registering for future vaccination phases at this time, as vaccines are not readily available. As soon as the state authorizes us to order Phase 1b vaccine, we will order it and set up clinics. Please follow this website and the LCDHD social media sites such as Facebook for details about future vaccine availability once additional vaccine is received. Also, don’t forget about the contract with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to vaccinate the long-term care facilities and personal care homes — residents and staff.

https://www.lcdhd.org/info-tools/health-assessments-and-statistics/health_report_card/covid19-state-wide-outbreak-2/covid-19-media-public/daily-brief/