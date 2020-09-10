LCDHD briefing from Sept. 9, 2020

Sept. 9, 2020

FROM THE LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT:

Deaths: We are sad to report 2 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 66 deaths resulting in a 2.9% mortality rate among known cases. This compares with a 1.9% mortality rate at the state level, and a 3% morality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 14 cases in the hospital. This is 6 less than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 33. We have had a total of 205 hospitalizations resulting in a 9% hospitalization rate among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 8.9%. The latest state data shows that 65% of ICU beds and 25% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 53 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 2; Casey: 1; Green: 23; McCreary: 6; Pulaski: 18; Russell: 2; and, Wayne: 1. In all, we have released 84% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 2,277 cases since the onset of the outbreak.

Active (Current) Cases: We released 20 more cases today than we added new cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 298 active cases in our district across 9 of our district’s 10 counties.

Where are Cases Tied to: The most common areas to which where we are seeing cases tied are (in descending order): Long-term Care/Residential Facilities, Schools, Businesses, and Family.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 35 today: Adair: 2; Clinton: 2; Green: 7; McCreary: 3; Pulaski: 7; Russell: 6; Taylor: 5; and, Wayne: 3. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.012. This means our total case count is projected to double every 57.51 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 8-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 3-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 24-year-old female who is released, 9/02/20

Pulaski: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Russell: A 8 months-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 78-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

The two deaths we report today are 101-year-old female from Green County who was a nursing home resident, and a 76-year-old male from Pulaski County was a nursing home resident.

Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 2,277 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 54,035 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 53,977 statewide plus 58 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.