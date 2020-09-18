LCDHD case update from Sept. 17, 2020

FROM THE LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 3.82%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today from Pulaski. We have experienced a total of 68 deaths resulting in a 2.7% mortality rate among known cases. This compares with a 1.8% mortality rate at the state level, and a 3.1% morality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 8 cases in the hospital. This is 4 less than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 33. We have had a total of 216 hospitalizations resulting in a 8.6% hospitalization rate among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 8.4%. The latest state data shows that 68% of ICU beds and 23% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 2,519 cases since the onset of the outbreak.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 43 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 2; Green: 8; Pulaski: 26; Russell: 2; and, Taylor: 5. In all, we have released 87.4% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We released 23 more cases today than we added new cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 249 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties.

Where are Cases Tied to: The most common areas to which where we are seeing cases tied are (in descending order): Schools, Businesses, Long-term Care/Residential Facilities, and Medical Facilities.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 21 today: Adair: 1; Casey: 1; Green: 4; Pulaski: 9; Russell: 3; Taylor: 1; and, Wayne: 2. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.011. This means our total case count is projected to double every 62.19 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 9-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 9-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 59-year-old female who is released, 9/11/20

Russell: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 1-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

The death we report today is a 78-year-old female from Pulaski who was not a nursing home resident.

We now only have 1 county, Green, experiencing a critical level of COVID-19 community spread (defined as a 7-day average incidence rate of 25 or more new cases per day per 100,000 population). We are also pleased that our new cases per day seems to have dropped a bit and is leveling in the 20s. If you are comparing our numbers to the state numbers, remember, our numbers are generally one to three days ahead of the state’s numbers.

Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 2,519 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 59,416 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 59,370 statewide plus 46 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.