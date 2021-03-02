LCDHD currently reports 27 active Covid cases in Adair

Monday, March 1, 2021

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

We still have a very limited number of appointment slots available and are now moving into 60 and older. So, if you are in Phases 1a or 1b or are 60 and older, you may call on Tuesday, March 2nd at 9:00 AM EST/8:00 AM CST . We anticipate filling all of our slots tomorrow and will open up scheduling again next Monday, March 8th. Please do not call early and do not leave your information on our answering machine/voice mail. The numbers to call are listed below. We are not taking appointments at this time for anyone else in 1c other than those 60 and older.

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 4.84%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today. We have experienced a total of 359 deaths resulting in a 1.77% mortality rate (about 1 in 56) among known cases. This compares with a 1.15% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.79% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 38 cases in the hospital. This is 4 more than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 1,121 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.51% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.73%. The latest data shows that 97.78% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 25% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 20,334 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 9.73% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 114 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 8; Casey: 3; Clinton: 5; Cumberland: 2; Green: 11; McCreary: 6; Pulaski: 29; Russell: 19; Taylor: 29; and, Wayne: 2. In all, we have released 96.7% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking into account deaths and releases, our active cases decreased by 54 more than the new cases we added today. This leaves us with 312 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,341.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Family, Businesses, Schools, and Jail/Prison Related. Of our active cases, 4% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 61 today: Adair: 5; Clinton: 4; Cumberland: 1; Green: 6; McCreary: 22; Pulaski: 9; Russell: 1; Taylor: 9; and, Wayne: 4. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.003. This means our total case count is projected to double every 273.06 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 71-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 73-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 2-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 22-year-old female who is released, Asymptomatic;

Clinton: A 11-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 11-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 74-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 97-year-old male who is deceased, expired;

McCreary: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 92-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 52-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 11-year-old female who is released, Resolved;

Taylor: A 77-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 10-year-old female who is released, Resolved;

Taylor: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 76-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 15-year-old female who is released, Resolved;

Taylor: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

The death we report today is a 97-year-old individual from McCreary who had been hospitalized.

For the district, we added fewer cases today than last Monday, so our 7-day average incidence rate went down. In fact, district-wide, we are at 24.43 new cases per day average per 100,000. We now have 1 county in the yellow “community-spread” range, Casey. We have 6 counties in the “orange-critical” range of community-spread: Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, Pulaski, Russell, and Wayne. We have 3 counties in the “red-critical” range of community-spread: Green, McCreary, and Taylor.

Until the vaccine is widely available, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding touching our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 20,334 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 405,624 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 405,126 statewide plus 498 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up with positive cases when ready to be released. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the COVID-19 guidance. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response. Finally, we are working with all community partners regarding vaccination planning.

https://www.lcdhd.org/info-tools/health-assessments-and-statistics/health_report_card/covid19-state-wide-outbreak-2/covid-19-media-public/daily-brief/