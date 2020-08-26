LCDHD has 293 active COVID-19 cases

Deaths: We are happy to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 53 deaths resulting in a 3% mortality rate among known cases.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 18 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 163 hospitalizations resulting in a 9.3% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 64% of ICU beds and 26% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 14 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 1; Cumberland: 1; Green: 3; Pulaski: 5; Taylor: 1; and, Wayne: 3. In all, we have released 80.2% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 1,748 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This has resulted in us reaching out to over 10,096 contacts (a rough average of 6 contacts per case).

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 293 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. Of those active cases, 53 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 37 today: Adair: 2; Casey: 3; Clinton: 2; Cumberland: 3; Green: 5; McCreary: 3; Pulaski: 12; Russell: 4; and, Taylor: 3. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.021. This means our total case count is projected to double every 32.66 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 71-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 68-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Cumberland: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 2-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 69-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, awaiting info

Pulaski: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 69-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 4 months-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 20-year-old female who is released, asymptomatic

Our growth rate is picking up again. We added 23 more new cases today than we released cases that are no longer contagious. Our total cumulative cases are now projected to double every 33 days. Considering that 3.03% of our cases die and 9.32% of our cases end up hospitalized, this is a frightening scenario. Lake Cumberland’s mortality rate, by the way, is between the nation’s mortality rate (3.09%) and the state’s (3.03%); and, our hospitalization rate is consistent with the state average of 9.98%.

As if those numbers are not concerning enough, we are yet to feel the community impacts of schools reopening to in-person instruction. Noting that several area schools are using the 7-day average incidence rate per 100,000 as part of their metrics to determine if schools should be open to in-person instruction, we have no counties currently in the “green – on track” category; only one in the “yellow – community spread” category (Wayne); seven in the “orange – accelerated spread” category (Adair, Case, Clinton, McCreary, Pulaski, Russell, and Taylor); and, two in the “red – critical” category (Cumberland and Green).

Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing your face covering, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing your hand hygiene, increasing your general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of your face.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 1,748 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 44,642 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 44,568 statewide plus 74 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.