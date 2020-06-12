LCDHD information brief 6/11/20

LCDHD public information brief for 6/11/20

Deaths: We are happy to report no new deaths today.

Hospitalizations: No new hospitalizations today.

Released: We released 2 cases today from isolation (recovered). Therefore, we have released 77% of our total cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 34 active cases in our district across 7 of our 10 counties.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 4 today: Pulaski: 3; Russell: 1; The new cases include:

Pulaski: A 75-year-old male who is self-isolated

Pulaski: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated

Pulaski: A 69-year-old male who is self-isolated

Russell: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated

Remember, avoiding crowds as much as possible remains your best way to reduce your risk. Washing your hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, wearing a mask when out in public, staying home if you have a fever or are coughing, increasing sanitation, and avoiding touching your face further reduces your risk

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 270 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 11,945 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across 119 Kentucky Counties as of 06/11/20. Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person:

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

While you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets and wear a face mask.

Put on a face mask before you enter a healthcare facility or any time you may come into contact with others.