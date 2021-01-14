LCDHD Jan. 13, 2021 Covid cases update

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 12.29%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 2 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 286 deaths resulting in a 1.8% mortality rate (about 1 in 56) among known cases. This compares with a 0.95% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.67% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 75 cases in the hospital. This is equal to what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 900 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.65% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.75%. The latest data shows that 100% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 33.33% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 15,933 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 7.63% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 171 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 14; Casey: 3; Clinton: 7; Cumberland: 6; Green: 3; McCreary: 13; Pulaski: 55; Russell: 14; Taylor: 32; and, Wayne: 24. In all, we have released 92% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking into account deaths and releases, our active cases decreased by 2 more than the new cases we added today. This leaves us with 996 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,340.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Schools, Family, and Medical Facilities. We have had 64 cases tied to Christmas gaterings, 43 tied to Thanksgiving gatherings, and 13 tied to New Year’s events. Of our active cases, 13% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 171 today: Adair: 2; Casey: 6; Clinton: 23; Cumberland: 8; Green: 7; McCreary: 8; Pulaski: 63; Russell: 11; Taylor: 21; and, Wayne: 22. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.011. This means our total case count is projected to double every 62.3 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases.