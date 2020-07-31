Three Adair County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 according to LCDHD

Deaths: We are happy to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 39 deaths resulting in a 3.8% mortality rate among known cases.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 11 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 109 hospitalizations resulting in a 10.6% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 65% of ICU beds and 22% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 40 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include: Adair: 1; Casey: 19; Cumberland: 2; McCreary: 2; Pulaski: 7; Russell: 2; Taylor: 5; and, Wayne: 2. In all, we have released 73.7% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 1030 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This has resulted in the health department reaching out to over 2780 individuals during our contact tracing.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 232 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. Of those active cases, 41 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 29 today: Adair: 1; Casey: 7; Clinton: 2; Cumberland: 2; Green: 1; McCreary: 3; Pulaski: 8; Russell: 2; Taylor: 1; and, Wayne: 2. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.03. This means our total case count is projected to double every 23.44 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 84-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Casey: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 14-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 2-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 3-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 2-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 70-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 77-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Wayne: A 87-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 65-year-old female who is released, 7/20/20

The last couple of days marks two milestones for Lake Cumberland. Yesterday, we surpassed 1,000 total confirmed cases. Also, today was the first day since the onset of the outbreak that we added new cases in all ten of our counties. Some counties are having new cases nearly every day (Pulaski has had new cases every day in July).

We now stand at 1,030 cumulative total cases for our district. That is a little less than 0.5% of our population, leaving 99.5% of our population to go (of course, there are some number of people who have had it we don’t know about). But, at 0.5% of our population having had COVID-19, we have had 39 deaths and 109 hospitalizations. You can do the math and see just how bad this can be if the growth rate grows too quickly.

The mortality rate for Lake Cumberland is 3.79%. It is 2.49% for Kentucky; 3.39% for the US, and 3.91% for the world. The average age of death in our district is 79 (with the youngest being 50). The hospitalization rate for Lake Cumberland is 10.58%; and for Kentucky, 11.24%. The average age of hospitalization for our district is 68 (with the youngest being 7).

We remind everyone that it extremely important to do everything you can to reduce your risk and the risk for those you love. Everyone should continue wearing their face coverings, avoiding crowds, social distancing, washing their hands frequently, increasing sanitation, and avoiding the touching of their faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 1,030 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 29,501 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of 07/30/20 (this includes 29,386 statewide plus 115 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.