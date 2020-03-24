LCDHD public service announcement

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Stuart Spillman, Director of Environmental Health

(606) 678-4761 Ext 2231

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department, along with the Kentucky Department of Public Health, require social distancing of 6 feet for all patrons visiting stores to get their essential needs. These facilities must take steps to ensure that employees are able to distance themselves from patrons by making tape lines or extending counters. Stores must also ensure that social distancing is being practiced in lines and that long lines do not form.

In workplaces that are not customer facing the employer must take every step necessary to ensure that employees practice social distancing.

Social distancing prevents the spread of COVID19. We encourage everyone to be part of the solution.

Violations regarding this order may result in closure, fines, and prosecution.

#TeamKentucky