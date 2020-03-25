Media Questions for Zoom meeting 3.25.20

What is the timeframe from testing to results?

THAT DEPENDS ON THE LAB SOME HAVE 48-72 HOUR TURNAROUND; OTHERS SEVERAL DAYS

A lot of focus has been put on how severely COVID-19 impacts those over 60 and those with underlying health issues, but Kentucky has confirmed two cases in children at this point, and a large number of cases affecting people just a bit younger than 60. Even though healthy people in their 40’s and 50’s aren’t considered at-risk, I assume the virus is generally going to impact them more harshly than it would a healthy younger person. Can someone explain the different levels of severity with which the virus manifests itself in different age groups?

SYMPTOMS ARE NOT NECESSARILY DIFFERENT AT DIFFERENT AGES, HOWEVER CHILDREN GENERALLY HAVE MILD DISEASE, OR ARE ASYMPTOMATIC; YOUNG ADULTS MAY HAVE MILD, MODERATE OS SEVERE- BUT MUCHLESS LIKELY THAN OLDER ADULTS( OVER 60) TO HAVE SEVERE. SEVERE DISEASE MANIFESTS AS SHORTNESS OF BREATH REQUIRING OXYGEN AND PERHAPS VENTILATION IN HOSPITAL. MODERATE DISEASE IS LIKE FLU- FEVER, ACHES, CDRY COUGH, MILD DISEASE MAY PRESENT WITH OR WITHOUT FEVER, SORE THROAT AND COUGH. PEOPLE WHO ARE CONSIDERED LOW RISK FOR SEVERE DISEASE BECAUSE OF AGE MAY BE HIGH RISK BECAUSE OF COMORBITIES SUCH AS COPD, HEAR DISEASE DIABETES.

The World Health Organization has noted that there are symptoms of COVID–19 beyond just coughing, a fever and shortness of breath. What other symptoms may one experience? Is there a reason why coughing, a fever and shortness of breath are the ones most commonly referenced?

THE MOST COMMON SYMPTOMS ARE FEVER, COUGH AND SHORTNESS OF BREATH, HOWEVER LESS FREQUENTLY OTHERS HAVE BEEN SEEN- SUCH AS SORE THROAT, ACHES, HEADACHE, FATIGUE, AND RARELY DIARRHEA

How much does it cost to get tested for COVID-19?

Around $100-$150 insurance should pay. Maybe covered by most insurances or waived completely.

Which labs do healthcare providers have to test their samples?

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH LAB, LABCORP, AND QUEST

If someone has had direct contact with a person they know has been tested for COVID–19 but hasn’t received results yet, should that person self-isolate?

IF THE PERSON TESTED HAS SYMPTOMS THEN THE CONTACT SHOULD SELF QUARANTINE UNTIL RESULTS ARE AVAILABLE. IF RESULTS COME BACK POSITIVE THE CONTACT SHOULD CONTINUE TO SELF QUARANTINE FOR A TOTAL OF 14 DAYS SINCE LAST CONTACT.

If an employee at an essential business (such as a grocery store or pharmacy) has been in contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case, what steps are that business expected to take to ensure it does not endanger it’s customers?

THE CONTACT IS NOT INFECTIOUS BUT NEEDS TO SELF QUARANTINE FOR 14 DAYS- IF THE CONTACT BECOMES SYMPTOMATIC THEN AFTER HEALTH DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATION RECOMMENDATIONS WOULD BE MADE FOR THE BUSINESS. NEW CONTACTS OF THE SYMPTOMATIC CONTACT WOULD BE QUARANTINED.

Which healthcare facilities in Taylor County have the ability to test for COVID19?

MANY PRIMARY CARE PROVIDERS CAN COLLECT NASOPHARYNGEAL SPECIMENS FOR TESTING- THESE ARE SENT TO PRIVATE LABS OR STATE LAB.

Do all of those healthcare facilities have to report to the health department?

YES, PENDING RESULTS AND RESULTS SHOULD BE REPORTED TO THE LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT AND OR DEPARTMENT FOR PUBLIC HEALTH IN ORDER THAT PUBLIC HEALTH PROFESSIONALS CAN DO CONTACT INVESTIGATIONS AND MONITOR CONTACTS.

How many tests have been conducted on Taylor County patients, and from which medical offices were those tests ordered?

UNKNOWN, PENDING TESTS ARE NOT REPORTED TO PUBLIC HEALTH ONLY POSITIVE RESULTS

What steps do frontline healthcare workers take to protect themselves and their other patients when a patient has COVID-19-like symptoms? What difference does call ahead of time make?

CALLING AHEAD CAN ALLOW FOR SCREENING THE PATIENT FOR SYMPTOMS, EXPOSURE ETC. ALSO CAN PREPARE THE CLINIC TO MAKE AROOM AVAILABLE FOR TESTING AND ALLOW THE PROVIDER TO DON PPE. FURTHERMORE PATIENTS TO BE TESTED MAY BE SEEN IN THEIR VEHICLES SO AS NOT TO CONTAMINATE THE CLINIC.

In what ways does COVID-19 spread?

PRIMARILY BY RESPIRATORY DROPLETS WHEN PATIENT COUGHTS OR SNEEZES. THESE DROPLETS FALL TO THE GROUND OR CLOSE SURFACES BUT DO NOT BECOME SUSPENDED IN THE AIR ( UNLESS AEROSOLIZING PROCEDURES HAVE BEEN USED-IN HOSPITALS WHEN N95 MASKS ARE REQUIRED) HENCE SURGICAL MASKS CAN BE USED BY THE PUBLIC. THE VIRUS DOES SURVIVE FOR HOURS OR DAYS ON DIFFERENT SURFACES, THEREFOR FREQUENT SANITIZING IS REQUIRED AND FREQUENT HAND WASHING WITH SOAP AND WATER OR ALCOHOL SANITIZER.

What are the main questions asked to determine whether or not someone should be tested?

HAVE YOU BEEN IN CONTACT WITH A KNOWN PERSON WITH COVID19? HAVE YOU TRAVELLED? AND WHERE TO- THEN ASSESSMENT CAN BE MADE OF RISK OF EXPOSURE. WHAT SYMPTOMS DO YOU HAVE?

If you test positive, how many days are you asked to quarantine? How far back does the health department go when retracing someone’s steps to figure out who they’ve interacted with?

PERSONS WHO ARE AT HOME WITH COVID19 DISEASE ARE ISOLATED UNTIL AT LEAST 3 DAYS (72 HOURS) HAVE PASSED SINCE RECOVERY DEFINED AS RESOLUTION OF FEVERWITHOUT THE USE OF FEVER REDUCING MEDICATIONS AND AT LEAST 7 DAYS HAVE PASSED SINCE SYMPTOMS FIRST APPEARED. THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT HOME QUARANTINES ALL THOSE EXPOSED FROM 2 DAYS PRIOR TO SYMPTOM ONSET OF THE CASE.

Those admitted to hospital are also in isolation

Should unnecessary travel out of state or out of town be discouraged at this time?

ABSOLUTELY. THE GOVERENOR HAS ADVISED ALL CITIZENS TO STAY HOME IF AT ALL POSSIBLE. SINCE WE DO NOT HAVE A VACCINE THE ONLY WAY TO PREVENT SPREAD IS NOT TO CONNECT WITH PEOPLE WHO MAY BE INFECTIOUS EVEN IF THEY HAVE NO SYMPTOMS OR MILD SYMPTOMS. PEOPLE CAN TRANSMIT DISEASE 2 DAYS PRIOR TO SYMPTOM ONSET.

Some counties are said to be collecting specimens for testing inside the patient’s own car. Why?

THIS PREVENTS CONTAMINATING FACILITIES AND CAN STREAM LINE TESTING.

Based on the dates available so far, do you feel the restrictions are working at preventing the spread of the virus? How long do you see the restrictions lasting? Do you foresee further restrictions (a full lock down)?

Too early to tell

Are there enough test kits in our area to test everyone who needs it?

LCDHD does not have test kits at present and we do not know how many are available in our communities because it is rapidly changing situation but more are available now than 2 weeks ago.

What are Recommendations for pregnant women in the workplace?

From CDC: What is the risk to pregnant women of getting COVID-19? Is it easier for pregnant women to become ill with the disease? If they become infected, will they be more sick than other people? We do not currently know if pregnant women have a greater chance of getting sick from COVID-19 than the general public nor whether they are more likely to have serious illness as a result. Pregnant women experience changes in their bodies that may increase their risk of some infections. With viruses from the same family as COVID-19, and other viral respiratory infections, such as influenza, women have had a higher risk of developing severe illness. It is always important for pregnant women to protect themselves from illnesses.

How can pregnant women protect themselves from getting COVID-19? Pregnant women should do the same things as the general public to avoid infection. You can help stop the spread of COVID-19 by taking these actions:

 • Cover your cough (using your elbow is a good technique)

 • Avoid people who are sick

 • Clean your hands often using soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer

You can find additional information on preventing COVID-19 disease at CDC’s (Prevention for 2019 Novel Coronavirus).

Can COVID-19 cause problems for a pregnancy?

We do not know at this time if COVID-19 would cause problems during pregnancy or affect the health of the baby after birth.

How far off does widely available drive-thru testing seem at this point?

Any estimation would only be a guess at this point. Resources are being rerouted and made available to support testing as widely and broadly as possible. Even when drive through testing does become available, I anticipate there will still be a screening process and testing will be prioritized for those at highest risk.

One of the biggest concerns is that we will see a surge in critically ill patients that will overwhelm our local hospitals.

All hospitals in the region have surge plans and will implement those as needed. There is a regional healthcare preparedness coalition that is in place and works closely with healthcare facilities and agencies to identify their needs and allocate needed resources.

How does having a positive case in the district impact LCDHD’s operations?

LCDHD operations have increased significantly since the announcement of the first case. Prior to the first case, much of our efforts were on pre-planning, just-in- time training for staff and community partners and building capacity (such as communications). Since the first case, medical staff, including nurses, have been much more involved in the response to assist with investigations and answer questions for providers related to testing, quarantine and PPE requirements.

Is there an expectation that every county in the district could see confirmed cases of COVID-19? Will LCDHD have the personnel and equipment necessary to deal with cases appearing simultaneously around the district? At some point, LCDHD does expect to see confirmed cases in all 10 of our counties. When that occurs, LCDHD staff may not be able to continue the detailed contact tracing that is currently being done for each individual case. Case investigations will always be done, however. We will advise the public if this occurs.

How much coordination does LCDHD have with neighboring health districts?

LCDHD closely partners with neighboring districts, and even health departments across the state line into TN. We share information and provide assistance whenever possible.

How does stopping elective surgeries help in the fight against COVID-19?

The biggest advantage this provides is to help conserve PPE for facilities and may allow staff to be reassigned to other needed duties.

When is testing going to be more readily available?

When a positive result is posted, is it always reported as the county where the person lives or is the county where they were tested used? Along the same lines, if a person is tested outside of their health department district, is the result reported to the district where the test is done or to the district where the person lives?

Eventually, all positive cases are reported to the Epi at the LHD and the state DPH

How many people have been tested in each county?

Unknown. Private labs don’t have to report when tests are done, only positive cases. The DPH page has a chart with estimates.

Does LCDHD or the state of Kentucky have models of a best case/worst case scenario? If so, what all needs to be done to reach the best case scenario?

Social distancing, cover your cough, don’t go to work if you’re sick, don’t touch your face.

TO PREVENT SPREAD OF COVID19 PEOPLE NEED TO SHELTER IN PLACE- NO GATHERINGS OF ANY SORT, INCLUDING CHURCH SERVICES. PEOPLE ARE INFECTIOUS 2 DAYS BEFORE SYMPTOMS ARE APPARENT.