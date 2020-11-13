LCDHD report: District active cases reach 877

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 8.29%.

Deaths: We regret we must report 1 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 95 deaths resulting in a 1.67% mortality rate (about 1 in 60) among known cases. This compares with a 1.25% mortality rate at the state level, and a 2.31% morality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 4

8 cases in the hospital. This is 2 more than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 50 on 11/06/2020. We have had a total of 392 hospitalizations resulting in a 6.91% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 14) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 6.61%. The latest state data shows that 70.71% of ICU beds and 33.45% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 5,674 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 2.72% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 117 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 22; Casey: 7; Clinton: 5; Cumberland: 4; Green: 12; McCreary: 5; Pulaski: 21; Russell: 4; Taylor: 34; and, Wayne: 3. In all, we have released 82.9% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 5 more cases today than we released historic cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 877 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 11/12/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 877.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 123 today: Adair: 13; Casey: 6; Clinton: 9; Cumberland: 1; Green: 1; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 36; Russell: 11; Taylor: 10; and, Wayne: 35. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.021. This means our total case count is projected to double every 33.79 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 11/11/2020 when we added 190 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 90-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 7-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Clinton: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Clinton: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 60-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 77-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 76-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 90-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 80-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 11-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 79-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 7months-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Russell: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 66-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

A close look at the data may appear off by 2. We removed two duplicates from yesterday.

We are reporting 1 death in Russell today, an 81-year-old male who had been hospitalized.

While we continue to get caught up on our backlog of cases, we remain approximately 3 days behind. Even still, with the numbers we can report we have nine of our district’s ten counties in the “red-critical” range of community-spread: Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Pulaski, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne. This leaves only McCreary in the “orange-accelerated” range.

Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 5,674 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 130,719 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 129,680 statewide plus 1,039 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response.