LCDHD reports 10 new cases Monday

Monday, Dec. 28, 2020

From Lake Cumberland District Health Dept:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 7.97%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 10 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 244 deaths resulting in a 1.85% mortality rate (about 1 in 54) among known cases. This compares with a 0.99% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.74% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 72 cases* in the hospital. This is 26 less than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 776 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.89% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 17) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 5.07%. The latest data shows that 87% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 24.1% of ventilator capacity is being utilized. (*This number is an estimation. Due to the high numbers, we only check with the hospitals on Fridays now. Therefore, the best time to see the most accurate hospital data will be in the Saturday News Brief.)

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 13,170 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 6.3% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 173 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 5; Casey: 3; Clinton: 16; Green: 10; McCreary: 39; Pulaski: 43; Russell: 10; Taylor: 11; and, Wayne: 36. In all, we have released 91.6% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 3 more cases today than we had deceased and/or released cases. This leaves us with 864 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,338.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Long-term Care/Residential Facilities, Schools, and Family. Of our active cases, 14% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 186 today: Adair: 10; Casey: 6; Clinton: 14; Cumberland: 8; Green: 3; McCreary: 51; Pulaski: 18; Russell: 6; Taylor: 22; and, Wayne: 48. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.009. This means our total case count is projected to double every 75.49 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/17/2020 when we added 291 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 68-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 82-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Adair: A 66-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 3 months-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 14-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 8-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 83-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 2-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 7-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 7-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, unkNown;

Cumberland: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 12-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 84-year-old female who is self-isolated, unkNown;

Green: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 93-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 18-year-old female who is released, 12/27/20;

McCreary: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 80-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 85-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 86-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 30-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Russell: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 1-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 86-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 78-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 93-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 68-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 69-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 76-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 76-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 87-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 91-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 76-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 69-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 76-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 85-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 45-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 12-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 3-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 54-year-old female who is deceased, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 94-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 81-year-old male who is self-isolated, unkNown;

Wayne: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 89-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 79-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 97-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 87-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 47-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 23-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Vaccine Update

It is my understanding that all the nursing homes in our area are now scheduled for vaccination, and the first doses should be given in all the facilities by the second week of January. Hospitals are also receiving shipments of vaccine for their staff. The local health department has received vaccine to focus on health care workers. Our health departments have administered over 70% of our supply and expect to have the remainder exhausted by close of business Wednesday. We have also requested additional vaccine for medical staff in two of our counties. According to Dr. Stack, the Kentucky Public Health Commissioner, the Phase 1b vaccination priority groups will be first responders, K-12 faculty and staff, and persons over 70. As soon as additional vaccine is available, we will begin targeting these groups, as well as finishing up with any health care related employees.

Other Statistics and Information

A close look at today’s data my appear that some of our numbers are off. This is because we removed one duplicate from Pulaski and moved one case from McCreary to Wayne.

The deaths we report today are: a 76-year-old male from Adair who had been hospitalized, a 61-year-old male from Cumberland who had been hospitalized; an 86-year-old female from Pulaski who had been hospitalized; a 74-year-old male from Pulaski who had been hospitalized, who had been released from public health observation as no longer contagious but later succumbed to lasting complications from the illness; a 78-year-old male long-term care resident from Pulaski; a 43-year-old female from Pulaski who passed away at the emergency room; an 83-year-old female assisted living resident from Pulaski who had been hospitalized; an 83-year-old male from Russell who had been hospitalized; a 68-year-old female from Taylor who had been hospitalized; and a 54-year old female from Wayne who had been hospitalized.

As far as the 7-day Incidence Rate, all our counties moved back into the “Red-Critical” range of community-spread today. This was somewhat expected as folks who weren’t able to get tested over the holidays have begun now to do so.

Until the vaccine is widely available, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 13,170 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 259,141 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 258,517 statewide plus 624 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up with positive cases when ready to be released. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response. Finally, we are working with all community partners regarding vaccination planning.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/12/28/public-information-brief-12-28-20/