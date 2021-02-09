LCDHD reports 12 new Covid cases in Adair on Monday

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

FROM LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT:

Over the next 3 weeks, we will receive 4,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to spread across our district’s 10 counties. While we scheduled approximately 3,113 of those 4,000 appointments today, we still have appointment slots open in most counties and will continue making appointments on Tuesday, February 9th starting at 9:00 a.m. EST/8:00 a.m. CST. These are for people in Phase 1a or 1b including those 70 and older. Do not call early. Do not leave your information on our answering machine. We are not keeping waiting lists. We plan to have 20 phone lines open and 10 to 15 operators. However, we know the demand will be greater than the supply. We had over 300,000 attempted dial-ins today for our 4,000 slots. We apologize in advance for not being able to accommodate everyone.

When our scheduling call center goes live on Tuesday morning, these are the numbers to dial:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 7.78%

Deaths: We are sad to report 4 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 336 deaths resulting in a 1.78% mortality rate (about 1 in 56) among known cases. This compares with a 1.08% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.72% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 60 cases in the hospital. This is 4 more than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 1,062 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.62% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.6%. The latest data shows that 80% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 20.69% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 18,887 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 9.04% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 226 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 10; Casey: 15; Clinton: 19; Cumberland: 7; Green: 11; McCreary: 31; Pulaski: 54; Russell: 20; Taylor: 44; and, Wayne: 15. In all, we have released 94.5% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking into account deaths and releases, our active cases decreased by 123 more than the new cases we added today. This leaves us with 694 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,341.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Schools, Family, and Medical Facilities. We have had 67 cases tied to Christmas gaterings, 43 tied to Thanksgiving gatherings, and 15 tied to New Year’s events. Of our active cases, 9% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 107 today: Adair: 12; Casey: 4; Clinton: 5; Cumberland: 2; Green: 9; Pulaski: 25; Russell: 20; Taylor: 24; and, Wayne: 6. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.006. This means our total case count is projected to double every 116.97 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. Today’s new cases include:

The deaths we report today are: an 80-year-old individual from McCreary who had been released from public health observation as no longer contagious but later succumbed to lasting complications from the illness; a 71-year-old individual from Pulaski who had been released from public health observation as no longer contagious but later succumbed to lasting complications from the illness; and an 82-year-old individual from Wayne who had been hospitalized. We had 1 additional death we are still trying to determine the primary cause of death.

If we combine Sunday and Monday together (since we didn’t work yesterday), we are starting this week off with fewer new cases than last. However, for the moment, all 10 of our district’s 10 counties are in the “red-critical” range of community-spread.

Please, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding touching our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 18,887 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 379,558 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 378,793 statewide plus 765 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up with positive cases when ready to be released. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the COVID-19 guidance. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response. Finally, we are working with all community partners regarding vaccination planning.

https://www.lcdhd.org/info-tools/health-assessments-and-statistics/health_report_card/covid19-state-wide-outbreak-2/covid-19-media-public/daily-brief/