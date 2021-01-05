LCDHD reports 18 new COVID cases in Adair on Monday

Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

From Lake Cumberland District Health Dept:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 11.2%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 8 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 271 deaths resulting in a 1.91% mortality rate (about 1 in 52) among known cases. This compares with a 0.98% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.7% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 81 cases* in the hospital. This is 2 more than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 828 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.84% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 17) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.94%. The latest data shows that 95.56% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 29.31% of ventilator capacity is being utilized. (*This number is an estimation. Due to the high numbers, we only check with the hospitals on Fridays now. Therefore, the best time to see the most accurate hospital data will be in the Saturday News Brief.)

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 14,168 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 6.78% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 158 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 17; Casey: 2; Clinton: 18; Cumberland: 4; Green: 6; McCreary: 11; Pulaski: 38; Russell: 7; Taylor: 20; and, Wayne: 35. In all, we have released 92.3% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 5 more cases today than we had deceased and/or released cases. This leaves us with 813 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,339.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Family, Schools, and Long-term Care/Residential Facilities. Of our active cases, 12% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 171 today: Adair: 18; Casey: 4; Clinton: 16; Cumberland: 7; Green: 4; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 48; Russell: 21; Taylor: 23; and, Wayne: 29. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.011. This means our total case count is projected to double every 66.22 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 71-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 23-year-old female who is released, unknown;

Adair: A 45-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 74-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 71-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 9-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 47-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Adair: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 81-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Adair: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

The deaths we report today are: an 84-year-old individual from Casey who had been hospitalized, who had been released from public health observation as no longer contagious, who later succumbed to lasting complications from the illness; a 93-year-old individual from McCreary who had been hospitalized; an 81-year-old individual from McCreary who had been hospitalized; a 63-year-old individual from Pulaski who had been hospitalized; an 85-year-old individual from Pulaski who had been hospitalized; a 61-year-old individual from Russell who had been hospitalized; a 100-year-old individual from Wayne; and a 94-year-old individual from Wayne who had been hospitalized.

Most of our area schools are planning to return to some degree of limited in-person instruction over the next few days. This will increase the potential of significant community-spread. Therefore, it is more important than ever to vigilantly observe the guidance. So, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 14,168 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 279,770 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 279,143 statewide plus 627 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up with positive cases when ready to be released. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response. Finally, we are working with all community partners regarding vaccination planning.