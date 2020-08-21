LCDHD reports 220 current COVID-19 cases in district

Deaths: We regreat we must report 3 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 51 deaths resulting in a 3.2% mortality rate among known cases. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 20 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 155 hospitalizations resulting in a 9.8% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 67% of ICU beds and 27% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 12 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 1; Casey: 2; Green: 2; Pulaski: 6; and, Taylor: 1. In all, we have released 82.9% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 1,583 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This has resulted in us reaching out to over 9,383 contacts (a rough average of 6 contacts per case).

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 220 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. Of those active cases, 68 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 55 today: Adair: 2; Casey: 2; Clinton: 3; Cumberland: 3; Green: 25; Pulaski: 11; Russell: 2; and, Taylor: 7. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.013. This means our total case count is projected to double every 52.41 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Clinton: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Cumberland: A 32-year-old female who is hospitalized, awaiting info

Cumberland: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 79-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 71-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 97-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 82-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 92-year-old female who is deceased, expired

Green: A 90-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 99-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 91-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 88-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 82-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 101-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 91-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 88-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 71-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 89-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 90-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 76-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 85-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 5-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 2-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

For only the second time since the onset of the outbreak do we have to report 3 deaths. We lost a 63-year-old female nursing home resident in Taylor; a 93-year-old male nursing home resident in Casey; and a 92-year-old female nursing home resident from Green. This is certainly not how we like to see our hospitalized numbers decrease.

We have 20 COVID-19 related cases in the hospital right now ranging in age from 19 to 90 with an average age of 61. Five of our hospitalized patients are under the age of 50.

We added 55 new cases today, our highest one-day growth since the onset of the outbreak. Our number of active cases grew by forty.

Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing your face covering, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing your hand hygiene, increasing your general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of your face.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 1,583 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 41,699 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of 08/20/20 (this includes 41,626 statewide plus 73 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.