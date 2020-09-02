LCDHD reports 23 hospitalized from COVID-19 in district

LCDHD Sept. 1 report:

Deaths: We are happy to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 62 deaths resulting in a 3.1% mortality rate among known cases.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 23 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 190 hospitalizations resulting in a 9.4% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 66% of ICU beds and 24% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 27 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Casey: 4; Clinton: 1; Cumberland: 1; Green: 2; Pulaski: 10; Russell: 1; Taylor: 7; and, Wayne: 1. In all, we have released 78.7% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 2,025 cases since the onset of the outbreak.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 369 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. Of those active cases, 63 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 32 today: Adair: 2; Casey: 2; Green: 10; McCreary: 3; Pulaski: 7; Russell: 6; and, Taylor: 2. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.021. This means our total case count is projected to double every 32.9 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 4-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 88-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 83-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Green: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 89-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Green: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 71-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

McCreary: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 5-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 3-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 18-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

We apologize for the late report tonight. Things were delayed due to our quarterly District Board of Health Meeting which had several key staff tied up.

We are happy to report no new deaths. However, our hospitalized cases increased by 4 to 23. While we released 27 cases today, we added 32 for a net increase of 5 active cases to a total 369.

Today we surpassed the 2,000 mark for total confirmed cases. It is interesting to note that it took us 113 days to get to the 500 mark as far as total confirmed cases. It only took 20 days to reach the next 500 mark (1,000). Then 20 more days to reach the next 500 mark (1,500). It has only taken us 14 additional days to get to the next 500 mark (over 2,000). The most significant concern this increasing growth rate generates is spreading the resultant mortality and needed hospitalizations out over fewer and fewer days.

Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing your face covering, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing your hand hygiene, increasing your general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of your face.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 2,025 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 49,245 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 49,185 statewide plus 60 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.