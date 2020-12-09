LCDHD reports 26 new cases in Adair Tuesday

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 9.56%.

Deaths: We regret we must report 3 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 161 deaths resulting in a 1.6% mortality rate (about 1 in 63) among known cases. This compares with a 1.02% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.89% morality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 80 cases* in the hospital. This is 5 more than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 599 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.96% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 17) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 5.27%. (*This number is an estimation. Due to the high numbers, we only check with the hospitals on Fridays now. Therefore, the best time to see the most accurate hospital data will be in the Saturday News Brief.)

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 10,043 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 4.81% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 202 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 11; Casey: 9; Clinton: 7; Cumberland: 2; Green: 5; McCreary: 26; Pulaski: 77; Russell: 11; Taylor: 43; and, Wayne: 11. In all, we have released 85.7% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 82 more cases today than we released historic cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 1272 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/08/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1272.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Long-term Care/Residential Facilities, Family, and Schools. Of our active cases, 10% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 287 today: Adair: 26; Casey: 18; Clinton: 16; Cumberland: 7; Green: 8; McCreary: 30; Pulaski: 70; Russell: 15; Taylor: 45; and, Wayne: 52. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.023. This means our total case count is projected to double every 30.74 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/08/2020 when we added 289 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 87-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 18-year-old female who is released, 12/07/20;

Adair: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Adair: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 66-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 48-year-old male who is released, 12/07/20;

Adair: A 71-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Adair: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Adair: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 27-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 68-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 76-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 5 months-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 13-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 11-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 78-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 69-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 1-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Clinton: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 2-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 76-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 50-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 81-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 92-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 2-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 8-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 9-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 66-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 69-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, Not Listed;

Pulaski: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, Not Listed;

Pulaski: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, Not Listed;

Pulaski: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, Not Listed;

Pulaski: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 90-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 77-year-old male who is self-isolated, Not Listed;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old female who is released, 12/07/20;

Pulaski: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 18-year-old male who is released, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 83-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, Not Listed;

Pulaski: A 68-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 46-year-old female who is released, 12/07/20;

Pulaski: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 47-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, Not Listed;

Pulaski: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 44-year-old female who is released, 12/07/20;

Pulaski: A 3-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 74-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 14-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 88-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, Not Listed;

Russell: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Russell: A 98-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Russell: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 83-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 39-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 9months-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 80-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 78-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 85-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 86-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 102-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, Not Listed;

Taylor: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 3-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, 11/29/20;

Taylor: A 32-year-old female who is released, 12/07/20;

Taylor: A 66-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 34-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 12-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 11-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 80-year-old male who is hospitalized, asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 7-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, lost to follow up;

Taylor: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 6-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 2-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 78-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 47-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, Not Listed;

Wayne: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 47-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 12-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 70-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 85-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 86-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 73-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 12-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 7-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 4-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 82-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 30-year-old female who is released, 12/07/20;

Wayne: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 62-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

A close look at our numbers will appear that McCreary and Wayne are both off by 13. That is because we inadvertently counted 13 cases yesterday to McCreary that should have been counted to Wayne County. Also, the Adair and McCreary number will be off by 1 each as we removed 1 case in each county that did not meet case criteria.

We are reporting 3 deaths today: a 78-year-old male long-term care resident from Adair; a 76-year-old male from Casey who had been hospitalized; and, a 90-year-old female long-term care resident from Russell.

Today was for Lake Cumberland: the highest day so far of new cases, the highest day so far of active cases, and, the highest day so far of hospitalized cases. So, please, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 10,043 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 208,152 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 205,668 statewide plus 2,484 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/12/08/public-information-brief-12-08-20/