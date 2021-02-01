LCDHD reports 43 active Covid cases in Adair

Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 8.81%.

Deaths: We regret we must report 1 new death today. We have experienced a total of 327 deaths resulting in a 1.81% mortality rate (about 1 in 55) among known cases. This compares with a 1.03% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.69% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 52 cases in the hospital. This is 3 more than what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 1,019 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.65% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.6%. The latest data shows that 95.56% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 34.48% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 18,036 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 8.63% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 122 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 3; Casey: 14; Clinton: 11; Cumberland: 3; Green: 6; McCreary: 13; Pulaski: 37; Russell: 12; Taylor: 20; and, Wayne: 3. In all, we have released 93.9% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking into account deaths and releases, our active cases decreased by 38 more than the new cases we added today. This leaves us with 765 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,341.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Schools, Family, and Medical Facilities. We have had 66 cases tied to Christmas gaterings, 43 tied to Thanksgiving gatherings, and 15 tied to New Year’s events. Of our active cases, 10% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 85 today: Adair: 5; Casey: 7; Clinton: -1; Cumberland: 3; Green: 5; McCreary: 10; Pulaski: 17; Russell: 4; Taylor: 23; and, Wayne: 12. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.006. This means our total case count is projected to double every 107.75 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. Today’s new cases include:

A close look at our data will appear that the Adair and Clinton numbers are off by 1 each today. This is because we moved one Clinton case to Adair.

The death we report today is a 63-year-old individual from Casey who had been hospitalized.

Our new cases today were 1 less than last Sunday. Until the vaccine is widely available, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 18,036 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 363,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 362,890 statewide plus 596 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up with positive cases when ready to be released. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the COVID-19 guidance. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response. Finally, we are working with all community partners regarding vaccination planning.

For more statistics and local data go to LCDHD COVID-19 Information.

COVID-19 Vaccination Status

The Governor announced four new sites where vaccines for Phase 1a and 1b, including 70 and older, will be opening. More sites will be opening in the weeks to come. You may call 1-855-598-2246, or visit vaccine.ky.gov to find out if you are eligible and where you can receive the vaccine. Remember, supplies are still limited, it may take several weeks to secure an appointment.

Locally, through a contract with the federal government, Walgreens and CVS pharmacies continue to vaccinate the long-term care facilities and personal care homes — residents and staff.

The health departments in the Lake Cumberland District may receive a very limited supply of prime/1st dose vaccine next week. As soon as we verify this, we will alert the public about scheduling procedures. We are not keeping a waiting list. We don’t plan on keeping any waiting lists unless/until we are assured of a significant and recurring supply of vaccine.

Five hundred prime/1st dose vaccines are coming into the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital each week for folks in the 1a and 1b group, including those 70 and older. Their COVID-19 hotline phone number is 1-844-675-3390.

Though the federal program, Operation Warp Speed, beginning next week, Green River Pharmacy in Casey will be receiving 100 doses per week for folks in the 1a and 1b group, including those 70 and older. Their number is 606-787-2100. I understand they have already booked all the appointment slots for next week.

Also, select providers are receiving vaccine for school staff.

Counties where 1st Dose School Clinics are Complete/Largely Complete

Taylor County the week of 1/8/21 by Taylor Regional Hospital with approximately 300 vaccinations administered.

Casey County on 1/20/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 150 vaccinations administered.

Adair County on 1/22/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 200 vaccinations administered.

Clinton County on 1/22/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 160 vaccinations administered.

Cumberland County on 1/27/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 100 vaccinations administered.

Russell County on 1/28/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 300 vaccinations administered.

Green County on 1/29/21 by Cumberland Family Medical with approximately 150 vaccinations administered.

Counties where 1st Dose School Clinics are in Progress

Pulaski is in progress and is being handled by Lake Cumberland Medical Associates.

Counties where 1st Dose School Clinics are Scheduled

Wayne Counties will receive vaccines during the week of 2/1/21 and is being handled by Cumberland Family Medical.

McCreary County will receive vaccines during the week of 2/1/21 and is being handled by Kroger.

As we learn more, we will post it.

