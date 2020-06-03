LCDHD reports 7-year-old in Russell County with COVID-19

LCDHD COVID-19 public information brief for June 2

“We report 2 new cases today, a 7-year-old female in Russell who is asymptomatic; and, a 78-year-old-male from Taylor who had an antibody test. The Taylor case was added to our Total Cases, but not to our Current Cases as he was released (recovered) the day we added him to our numbers. Besides him, we released one other case, bringing our total released cases to 195 or 84% of our Cumulative Total Cases. We report no new hospitalizations or deaths. We have 10 active cases at present across five of our ten counties.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 231 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 10,189 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across 119 Kentucky Counties as of 06/02/20 (this includes 10,185 statewide plus 3 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.

Please use good judgment to protect yourself and those you love. Avoiding crowds as much as possible remains your best way to reduce your risk. Washing your hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, wearing a mask when out in public, staying home if you have a fever or are coughing, increasing sanitation, and avoiding touching your face further reduces your risk.”