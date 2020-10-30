LCDHD reports 90 current cases in Adair County

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 6.04%.

Deaths: We are happy to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 81 deaths resulting in a 1.86% mortality rate (about 1 in 54) among known cases. This compares with a 1.41% mortality rate at the state level, and a 2.56% morality rate at the national level.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 32 cases in the hospital. This is 2 more than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 37 on 10/24/2020. We have had a total of 334 hospitalizations resulting in a 7.66% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 13) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 6.84%. The latest state data shows that 70.93% of ICU beds and 28.69% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 4,361 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 2.09% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 71 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 6; Casey: 4; Clinton: 1; Cumberland: 1; Green: 4; McCreary: 2; Pulaski: 2; Russell: 8; Taylor: 33; and, Wayne: 10. In all, we have released 85.1% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 17 more cases today than we released historic cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 569 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 10/29/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 569.

Where are Cases Tied to: The most common areas to where we are seeing cases tied are (in descending order): Schools, Businesses, Family, and Places of Worship.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 88 today: Adair: 11; Casey: 14; Clinton: 3; Cumberland: 6; Green: 3; McCreary: 12; Pulaski: 12; Russell: 10; Taylor: 7; and, Wayne: 10. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.016. This means our total case count is projected to double every 44.21 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 10/28/2020 when we added 91 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; Adair: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolat-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 59-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 45-year-old ed, still symptomatic; Adair: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 27-year-old male who is selffemale who is self-isolated, still symptomatic.

A close look at the numbers may appear that we are off by 1 today. This happened because we removed 1 case historic case from Pulaski as not a case.

We are at our highest level of active cases at 569. Seven of our ten counties are now in the “red-critical” range: Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Russell, Taylor, and Wayne. The other 3 are in the “orange-accelerated” range of community-spread, Green, McCreary, and Pulaski.

Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 4,361 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 103,627 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 103,305 statewide plus 322 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response.