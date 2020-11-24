LCDHD reports 91 current COVID cases in Adair

Monday, Nov. 23, 2020

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 8.97%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 5 new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 113 deaths resulting in a 1.52% mortality rate (about 1 in 66) among known cases. This compares with a 1.12% mortality rate at the state level, and a 2.08% morality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 67 cases in the hospital. This is 6 more than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 67 on 11/23/2020. We have had a total of 475 hospitalizations resulting in a 6.41% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 16) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 5.95%. The latest state data shows that an unreported % of ICU beds and an unreported % of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 7,414 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 3.55% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 149 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 6; Casey: 4; Clinton: 16; Cumberland: 8; Green: 10; McCreary: 6; Pulaski: 36; Russell: 10; Taylor: 30; and, Wayne: 23. In all, we have released 84% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We released 36 more cases today than we added new cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 1071 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 11/20/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1127.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Long-term Care/Residential Facilities, Schools, and Family. Of our active cases, 19% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 118 today: Adair: 8; Casey: 3; Clinton: 11; Green: 4; McCreary: 15; Pulaski: 47; Russell: 9; Taylor: 17; and, Wayne: 4. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.026. This means our total case count is projected to double every 26.56 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 11/19/2020 when we added 274 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 61-year-old male who is released, 11/16/20;

Adair: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 68-year-old female who is released, unknown;

Adair: A 80-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Casey: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 84-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 34-year-old female who is released, asymptomatic;

Clinton: A 73-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 83-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 76-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 76-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 75-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 8-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 49-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 72-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 9-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 13-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 9-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 10-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 12-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 9-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 78-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown;

Pulaski: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, unknown;

Pulaski: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown;

Pulaski: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 8-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Russell: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Russell: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Taylor: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 62-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 95-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 81-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 89-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 82-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 5-year-old male who is released, asymptomatic;

Wayne: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

A close look at the data may appear like the Clinton and McCreary numbers are off today. This is because we moved a case from Clinton to McCreary due to correcting a clerical error.

We are reporting 5 deaths today, an 86-year-old female from Clinton who had been a long-term care resident; an 80-year-old male from Clinton who had been a long-term care resident; an 81-year-old male from Clinton who had been recently hospitalized; and, a 88-year-old female from Russell who had been a long-term care resident. We also are reporting a death that occurred on 10/5 that we just found out about, a 72-year old male from Adair (for this patient, the primary cause of death may not have been COVID-19).

Not only are deaths on the rise, so too are hospitalizations. We have a record number of hospitalized cases today, 67. Also, all 10 or our district’s 10 counties remain in the “red-critical” range of community-spread.

To help understand exponential growth, keep this in mind. It took Lake Cumberland 168 days to get to 1% of our total population having tested positive; 55 additional days to get to 2%; and 21 days to get to 3% of the population having tested positive.

It took 66 days to get to 25 deaths; 88 additional days to get to 50; 53 more days to get to 75; and 31 days to get to 100 deaths.

It took 125 days to get to 100 hospitalizations; 42 additional days to get to 200; 48 more days to get to 300; and 24 to get to 400 total COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

In summary, while our growth rate has continued to progressively pick up steam, for deaths and hospitalizations, there was a slow-down along the way, but both have really accelerated of late. The hospitalization rate is particularly alarming since we desperately do not want our hospital infrastructures to become overwhelmed. If they do, it will not only be COVID-19 patients not getting appropriate care, but patients needing other services as well.

We continue to call upon all of our community leaders and citizens to face this challenge with the utmost seriousness before our medical infrastructures are compromised. There is hope! It is within our power to impact the spread of COVID-19. Please, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 7,414 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 161,851 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 160,232 statewide plus 1,619 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response.

