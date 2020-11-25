LCDHD reports another COVID-19 death in district

REMINDER: LCDHD Staff will take Thanksgiving Day off to observe the holiday with our families, although it will be a nontraditional, socially distanced day for most of us. There will be no evening reports on Thursday, November 26. The reports will resume on Friday. Thank you for understanding.

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 8.82%.

Deaths: We regret we must report 1 new death today. We have experienced a total of 114 deaths resulting in a 1.49% mortality rate (about 1 in 67) among known cases. This compares with a 1.11% mortality rate at the state level, and a 2.07% morality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 69 cases in the hospital. This is 2 more than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 69 on 11/24/2020. We have had a total of 483 hospitalizations resulting in a 6.31% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 16) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 5.91%. The latest state data shows that 86% of ICU beds and an unreported % of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 7,651 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 3.66% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 184 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 18; Casey: 13; Clinton: 13; Cumberland: 3; Green: 9; McCreary: 12; Pulaski: 55; Russell: 17; Taylor: 32; and, Wayne: 12. In all, we have released 83.8% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 52 more cases today than we released historic cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 1123 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 11/20/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1125.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Long-term Care/Residential Facilities, Schools, and Medical Facilities. Of our active cases, 17% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 237 today: Adair: 22; Casey: 11; Clinton: 8; Cumberland: 9; Green: 11; McCreary: 22; Pulaski: 83; Russell: 12; Taylor: 38; and, Wayne: 21. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.027. This means our total case count is projected to double every 26.41 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 11/19/2020 when we added 273 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 95-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 88-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; Adair: A 78-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 67-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 83-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 69-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 42-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 11-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; Adair: A 15-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Adair: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Casey: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Casey: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Casey: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Casey: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; Casey: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Casey: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Casey: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Casey: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Casey: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Clinton: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Clinton: A 53-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Clinton: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Clinton: A 13-year-old female who is released, 10/30/20; Clinton: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Clinton: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Cumberland: A 43-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Cumberland: A 78-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic; Cumberland: A 20-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Cumberland: A 8-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Cumberland: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Cumberland: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Cumberland: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Cumberland: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; Cumberland: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; Green: A 45-year-old male who is released, asymptomatic; Green: A 55-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; Green: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Green: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Green: A 77-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Green: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown; Green: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Green: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Green: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; McCreary: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; McCreary: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; McCreary: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 11-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; McCreary: A 83-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic; McCreary: A 59-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic; McCreary: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; McCreary: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; McCreary: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; McCreary: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; McCreary: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; McCreary: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; McCreary: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; McCreary: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; McCreary: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; McCreary: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, unknown;

McCreary: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; McCreary: A 81-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; McCreary: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 52-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 59-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 11-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 70-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; Pulaski: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; Pulaski: A 84-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 9-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;Pulaski: A 12-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 64-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 24-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;Pulaski: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 47-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;Pulaski: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 2-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 11-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; Pulaski: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 51-year-old female who is released, 11/19/20; Pulaski: A 2-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 7m-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;Pulaski: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;Pulaski: A 74-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 78-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 85-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 45-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, 11/08/20;Pulaski: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;Pulaski: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 78-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 37-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 26-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 20-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 73-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, 11/16/20; Pulaski: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 76-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; Pulaski: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Pulaski: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 93-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; Russell: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Russell: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Russell: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Russell: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Russell: A 38-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Russell: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Russell: A 6-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Russell: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Russell: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Russell: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 1-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 61-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 74-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 79-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 51-year-old female who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 14-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 4-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 8-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 32-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 7-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 33-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 5-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 10-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 8-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 34-year-old male who is released, 11/19/20;

Taylor: A 70-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Taylor: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 4-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Wayne: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Wayne: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Wayne: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; Wayne: A 72-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Wayne: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Wayne: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 77-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Wayne: A 47-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Wayne: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Wayne: A 29-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Wayne: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Wayne: A 9m -year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; Wayne: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Wayne: A 48-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Wayne: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic; Wayne: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Wayne: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Wayne: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic; Wayne: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

A close look at the data may appear that we are off by one today. That is because we removed one duplicate.

The death we report today was a 60-year-old female from Cumberland. Our mortality rate remains high when compared to the state average.

We have a record number of hospitalizations today, 69. Hospital capacity remains our most urgent concern. Therefore, we continue to call upon all of our community leaders and citizens to face this challenge with the utmost seriousness before our medical infrastructures are compromised. There is hope! It is within our power to impact the spread of COVID-19. Please, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 7,651 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 164,607 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 162,838 statewide plus 1,769 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/11/24/public-information-brief-11-24-20/