LCDHD reports that Adair is at 27 active cases on Monday

LCDHD 7/21/20 report:

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today from Casey. We have experienced a total of 35 deaths resulting in a 4.5% mortality rate among known cases. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 12 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 94 hospitalizations resulting in a 12% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 71% of ICU beds and 22% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 30 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include: Adair: 8; Casey: 8; Clinton: 1; Cumberland: 3; Green: 6; Russell: 1; and, Wayne: 3. In all, we have released 66.4% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 782 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This has resulted in the health department reaching out to over 2780 individuals during our contact tracing.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 228 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. Of those active cases, 46 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 17 today: Adair: 3; Casey: 2; Clinton: 1; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 3; Russell: 4; and, Taylor: 3. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.04. This means our total case count is projected to double every 17.67 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 12-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Casey: A 78-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Clinton: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 41-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 43-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 68-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 69-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 36-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 25-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

We lost a 91-year-old female from Casey today to COVID-19. Our hospitalization rate is near the state average, but our mortality rate remains significantly higher than state and national averages. We are pleased we have released more than we have added as new cases the last couple of days. Please, don’t become complacent with wearing your face covering, avoiding crowds, social distancing, washing your hands frequently, increased sanitation, and with the avoidance of touching your face.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 782 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 23,524 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of 07/20/20 (this includes 23,414 statewide plus 110 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.