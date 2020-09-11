LCDHD Sept. 10, 2020 briefing

FROM THE LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT:

Deaths: We are happy to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 66 deaths resulting in a 2.8% mortality rate among known cases. This compares with a 1.9% mortality rate at the state level, and a 3% morality rate at the national level.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 10 cases in the hospital. This is 4 less than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 33. We have had a total of 205 hospitalizations resulting in a 8.8% hospitalization rate among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 8.8%. The latest state data shows that 66% of ICU beds and 27% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 2,330 cases since the onset of the outbreak.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 45 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 1; Casey: 2; Clinton: 2; Green: 9; McCreary: 6; Pulaski: 15; Russell: 5; and, Taylor: 5. In all, we have released 84% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We added 8 more cases today than we released historic cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 306 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties.

Where are Cases Tied to: The most common areas to which where we are seeing cases tied are (in descending order): Long-term Care/Residential Facilities, Schools, Businesses, and Family.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 53 today: Casey: 1; Clinton: 4; Cumberland: 1; Green: 7; McCreary: 3; Pulaski: 22; Russell: 5; Taylor: 6; and, Wayne: 4. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.013. This means our total case count is projected to double every 51.8 days. The new cases include:

Casey: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Clinton: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 49-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Clinton: A 76-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 2-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 72-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Green: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 7-year-old male who is released, 9/01/20

Green: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 42-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 87-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 86-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 89-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 87-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 86-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 84-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 86-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 84-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 85-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 90-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 85-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 70-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 68-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 78-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 27-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 5-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Russell: A 19-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 27-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 35-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Taylor: A 48-year-old female who is released, 8/24/20

Taylor: A 13-year-old female who is released, 9/01/20

Taylor: A 15-year-old female who is released, 8/24/20

Wayne: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 58-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

We are glad our hospitalizations went down and that we had no new deaths. As the labs caught up from the holiday weekend, today turned out to be a very large day of new cases. Let’s hope that decreases over the next few days.

Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 2,330 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 54,848 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 54,772 statewide plus 76 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.