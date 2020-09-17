LCDHD Wednesday, Sept. 16 virus update

Sept. 16, 2020

FROM LAKE CUMBERLAND DISTRICT HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 3.97%.

Deaths: We are pleased to report no new deaths today. We have experienced a total of 67 deaths resulting in a 2.7% mortality rate among known cases. This compares with a 1.8% mortality rate at the state level, and a 3% morality rate at the national level.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 12 cases in the hospital. This is 2 less than yesterday. The most hospitalizations we have had at any one time was 33. We have had a total of 216 hospitalizations resulting in a 8.6% hospitalization rate among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 8.4%. The latest state data shows that 67% of ICU beds and 23% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 2,498 cases since the onset of the outbreak.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 29 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 3; Clinton: 1; Green: 3; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 11; Russell: 8; and, Taylor: 2. In all, we have released 86.4% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: We released 8 more cases today than we added new cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 272 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties.

Where are Cases Tied to: The most common areas to which where we are seeing cases tied are (in descending order): Long-term Care/Residential Facilities, Schools, Businesses, and Medical Facilities.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 21 today: Adair: 2; Cumberland: 3; Green: 2; McCreary: 2; Pulaski: 5; Russell: 2; and, Taylor: 5. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.013. This means our total case count is projected to double every 52.34 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 46-year-old female who is released, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 60-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Cumberland: A 75-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Cumberland: A 77-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

McCreary: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 39-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 65-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 95-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 22-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 45-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 63-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

We did have one death today, a 71-year-old female from Green. However, it is yet to be determined if COVID-19 will be listed as the primary cause of death. Therefore, we list that person as “released” and not “deceased”. Should this change, we will change our numbers and let you, the public, know as soon as possible.

We continue to have 3 counties, Clinton, Green, and Taylor, that are experiencing a critical level of COVID-19 community spread (defined as a 7-day average incidence rate of 25 or more new cases per day per 100,000 population). When this happens, it is highly recommended that all in-person K-12 instruction cease along with all extra-curricular school activities including all sports and sports related practices. As I stated yesterday, each local school board/superintendent has the authority to either follow or reject this guidance; therefore, any related concerns should be directed to the appropriate school board/superintendent and not the local health department.

We must keep in mind that the school boards and superintendents are well educated people who care tremendously for our youth. I know for a fact every school in our district has worked earnestly to put plans in place to decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission. While I, as the Public Health Director, make the “public health argument”, I realize that there are many other valid factors a school has to take into account as far as when in-person instruction and extra-curricular activities are appropriate. Though we may not always agree on the best course of action, I have never doubted any school official’s integrity or their desire to do what is best for our youth.

What can everyone do to help? The most important things we can do to slow the spread of COVID-19 until there is a vaccine it to wear our face coverings, avoid crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distance when around others, increase our hand hygiene, increase our general sanitation, and avoiding the touching of our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 2,498 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 58,808 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 58,764 statewide plus 44 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.