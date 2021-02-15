LCDHD weekend update

Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021

From Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Statewide Testing Positivity Rate: 6.87%.

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today. We have experienced a total of 342 deaths resulting in a 1.75% mortality rate (about 1 in 57) among known cases. This compares with a 1.1% mortality rate at the state level, and a 1.75% mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 50 cases in the hospital. This is equal to what we reported yesterday. We have had a total of 1,078 hospitalizations resulting in a 5.53% hospitalization rate (about 1 in 18) among known cases. The state hospitalization rate is 4.64%. The latest data shows that 93.33% of Lake Cumberland’s ICU beds are filled, and 33.33% of ventilator capacity is being utilized.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 19,495 cases since the onset of the outbreak. This means that 9.33% of our total population have been a confirmed case. However, we do not know how many additional people may have had COVID-19 and were either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic and never tested.

Released (Not contagious) Cases: We released 112 cases today from isolation. Released cases include: Adair: 5; Casey: 7; Clinton: 4; Green: 9; McCreary: 23; Pulaski: 30; Russell: 9; Taylor: 19; and, Wayne: 6. In all, we have released 94.6% of our total cases.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking into account deaths and releases, our active cases decreased by 21 more than the new cases we added today. This leaves us with 712 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. On 12/10/2020 we were at our peak number of active cases, 1,342.

Where Did Cases Visit Prior to Isolation: The most common places cases visited prior to isolation are (in descending order): Businesses, Family, Schools, and Jail/Prison Related. Of our active cases, 9% can not be tied back to another known case (community-spread cases).

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 92 today: Adair: 7; Casey: 6; Clinton: 1; Cumberland: 1; Green: 7; McCreary: 7; Pulaski: 25; Russell: 18; Taylor: 12; and, Wayne: 8. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.005. This means our total case count is projected to double every 129.77 days. The most new cases we ever added in a single day was on 12/30/2020 when we added 301 cases. Today’s new cases include:

Adair: A 11-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 3-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 30-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 13-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Adair: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 11-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Adair: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 22-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Casey: A 71-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Casey: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Clinton: A 40-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Cumberland: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 32-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 7-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 49-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 4-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 39-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Green: A 71-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 25-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 3-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 83-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 38-year-old male who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

McCreary: A 4-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 57-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

McCreary: A 44-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 14-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 5-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 14-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 21-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 29-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 9-year-old female who is self-isolated, Asymptomatic;

Pulaski: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 41-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 28-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 65-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 53-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 35-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 74-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 16-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 37-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Pulaski: A 24-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 63-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 48-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 76-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 5-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 7-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 51-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 61-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 50-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 18-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 45-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 5-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 58-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 56-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Russell: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 79-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 23-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 15-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 21-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 1-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 1-year-old female who is released, 2/12/21;

Taylor: A 18-year-old female who is released, 2/12/21;

Taylor: A 36-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 64-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 16-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 31-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Taylor: A 54-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 12-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 34-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 84-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 30-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 40-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 10-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 56-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

Wayne: A 46-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic;

There will be no Daily Brief on Sunday. The death we report today is a 78-year-old individual from Pulaski who had been hospitalized. We experienced 5 deaths this week.

Overall, it has been a pretty positive week as far as our COVID-19 numbers. We added 715 new cases this week compared to 829 last week. We have 712 active cases today compared to 812 last Saturday. We do have 50 listed hospitalized cases, however, compared to 43 last week. Our district’s 7-day average incidence rate (average new cases per day per 100,000) is 48.8 today compared to 56.6 last Saturday. We have 1 county in the “orange-accelerated” range of community-spread, Cumberland. Our other 9 counties are in the “red-critical” range. For the third week in a row, Lake Cumberland’s new case rate is higher than the new case rate for the state.

Please, let’s all do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding touching our faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 19,495 cumulative confirmed cases and there have been 387,843 confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of today (this includes 387,090 statewide plus 753 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up with positive cases when ready to be released. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the COVID-19 guidance. We are also working with any community partner that requests assistance for prevention or post-exposure planning/response. Finally, we are working with all community partners regarding vaccination planning.

For more statistics and local data go to LCDHD COVID-19 Information.

https://www.lcdhd.org/info-tools/health-assessments-and-statistics/health_report_card/covid19-state-wide-outbreak-2/covid-19-media-public/daily-brief/