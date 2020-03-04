Leaders in action at ACES

Pictured left to right: Kendyl Burton, Isaac Hawkins, Dakota Espinoza, Harli Polk and Anika Jennings

Books inspire us every day and this was the case in Mrs. Amanda Webster’s classroom for 5th grade student, Harli Polk. “I read a book about how animals in shelters or abused homes don’t get the love that our pets do,” said Harli. This put her into action! Harli quickly passed a note to her friend, Dakota Espinoza which stated that she had an idea. Harli wanted the students at Adair County Elementary to bring in items for the Green River Animal Shelter. Dakota was equally excited about Harli’s idea. The two friends quickly enlisted help with fellow classmates, Kendyl Burton, Isaac Hawkins, and Anika Jennings who were excited about the project. The five friends formulated a plan and presented it to Mrs. Brown, ACES Principal.

Their plan was to promote the project and give a reward to the homeroom who brought in the most items for the shelter. When presented to Mrs. Brown, she enthusiastically gave the students permission to proceed. “I was so impressed with their generous spirit,” said Mrs. Brown.

The students were quick to activate their plan. They all wrote a script and performed it for the school during morning assembly to encourage students to bring items for the local animal shelter. Also, they created a power point to show during morning assembly and promised a popcorn party for the homeroom who brought in the most for the shelter.

The project has ended with several supplies received for the Green River Animal Shelter. The group would really enjoy delivering these products to the shelter themselves to see the animals but understand that missing classes would not be in their best interest (a true testament of students who value their education).

Their kindness has inspired other students at ACES to think about helping others. Their giving hearts are contagious! Another group of students wants to kick off a campaign to help students who are in the foster care system.

Leadership and kindness —- Adair County has a great future to look forward to!