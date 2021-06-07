Lee facing numerous charges after pursuit

Officers from the Columbia Police Department attempted a traffic stop for speeding early Monday morning around 2 a.m. on Campbellsville Road/Highway 55 north. The motorcycle operator, Adam Lee of Russell Springs, refused to stop and led officers in a pursuit, reaching speeds of over 100 mph. The pursuit was called off for safety reasons.

Lee and his motorcycle were located later on North Bramlett Street where he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, and taken into custody.

Lee, 39, is being charged with numerous traffic violations as well as multiple felonies including fleeing and evading, wanton endangerment of a police officer, and possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

Officer Josh Durbin was the arresting officer ans he was assisted on the scene by officer Justin Cross and Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Chandler Staten.